PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,302,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,205,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

