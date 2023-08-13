PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $15,008,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 448,698 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

