Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.32 on Friday, hitting $421.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.35 and its 200-day moving average is $371.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.