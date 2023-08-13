Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.24. 48,707,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

