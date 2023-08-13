Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $682,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $16.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $661.78. 806,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $711.42 and a 200 day moving average of $674.52. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

