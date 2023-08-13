Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 4.50. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.