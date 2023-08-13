Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.48

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.48 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 75.50 ($0.96). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 72,029 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.38. The company has a market cap of £141.77 million, a PE ratio of 7,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

