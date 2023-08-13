Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 262,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.