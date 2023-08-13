PlatinX (PTX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, PlatinX has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $69,719.27 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

