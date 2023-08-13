PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

