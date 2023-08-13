PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110,026.89 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.03 or 0.00112350 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $110,026.89 and $132,075.80 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 3,331 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

