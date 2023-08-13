PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.64

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.639 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

PLDT has a dividend payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of PHI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,344. PLDT has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PLDT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PLDT by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

