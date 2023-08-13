PLDT Inc. (PHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.639 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

PLDT has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

PLDT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,344. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $32.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

