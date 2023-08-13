Pocket Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.18 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $38.18 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

