Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 20,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,756. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.