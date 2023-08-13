Pollux Coin Price Hits $1.48 on Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $74.03 million and approximately $484,023.14 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00005034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.47655585 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $457,846.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

