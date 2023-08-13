PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

