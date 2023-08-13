PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
See Also
