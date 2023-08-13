Portland Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 29,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $309.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.44 and a 200 day moving average of $289.42. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

