Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $4.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.