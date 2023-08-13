Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $77.97 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

