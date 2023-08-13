Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.00 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00013987 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.00 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,396.50 or 1.00055985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.12482728 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,428,743.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.