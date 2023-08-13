Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.35. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 2,173.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

