Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

