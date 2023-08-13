Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,695. Puma has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,631.00.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

