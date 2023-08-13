PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 109,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,315. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

