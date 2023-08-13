PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $829.76. 2,033,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $867.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.66.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
