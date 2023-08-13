PYA Waltman Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 1.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.43.
In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.94. The company had a trading volume of 872,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.10 and a 200 day moving average of $363.22. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $484.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
