PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Post comprises approximately 5.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Post worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Post by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Post by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

POST traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 579,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

