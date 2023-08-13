PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

