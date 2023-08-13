Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.47. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 16,865 shares traded.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 42.31%.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
