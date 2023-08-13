Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.47. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 16,865 shares traded.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 42.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

About Pyxis Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

