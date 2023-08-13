Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.60 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Qtum has a market cap of $272.49 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00008843 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.44 or 0.06308052 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.