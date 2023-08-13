QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

