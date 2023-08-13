Quantfury Token Price Tops $7.29 on Major Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $72.87 million and approximately $2,100.50 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00024786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.28361908 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,098.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

