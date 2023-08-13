R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 922,529 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.80% of R1 RCM worth $50,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RCM stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCM

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,060. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.