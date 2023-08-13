Rally (RLY) Hits Market Cap of $34.46 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $34.46 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.
About Rally
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,011,595,850 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
