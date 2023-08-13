Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

RL stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.87.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

