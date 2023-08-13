RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.97 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAPT. Barclays began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.