Raydium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,397,947 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.