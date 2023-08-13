Raymond James Cuts i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $33.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IIIV. Berenberg Bank started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 163,330 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

