Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.63. Reading International shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 18,512 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDI

Reading International Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $321,140. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.