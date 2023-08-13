Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,144,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $806.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $744.94 and a 200-day moving average of $762.18.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

