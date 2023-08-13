Reviewing OmniAb (OABI) and Its Peers

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OmniAb to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s competitors have a beta of 5.59, indicating that their average share price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million -$22.33 million -23.74 OmniAb Competitors $1.76 billion $83.77 million 0.18

Analyst Recommendations

OmniAb’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OmniAb and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 49 772 1315 29 2.61

OmniAb presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 12.95%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -7.17% -4.47% OmniAb Competitors -226.15% -14.45% -8.51%

Summary

OmniAb beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.