Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.38 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.3 %

REYN opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

