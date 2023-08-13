RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Up 127.3% in July

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 24,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.97. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.