RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

