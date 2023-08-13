RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RFIL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
