RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.84. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 13,838 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

