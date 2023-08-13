Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.