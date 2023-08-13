Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $18,282.20 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.59 or 0.99998379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

