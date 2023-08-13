RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

RSF stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

