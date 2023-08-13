Robert W. Baird Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $44.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

